SALTSBURG — The state police fire marshal’s office is investigating an early Sunday fire that swept through a two-story, four-bay, barn-style garage along Walnut Street.
“Fire was showing outside the garage when we arrived,” Saltsburg Fire Chief John Dice said. “It went through the walls to the roof.”
Dice said his volunteers stopped the fire, along with assistance from Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township and Bell Township departments, but not before “pretty heavy damage” occurred.
“There was a bay completely full of tools, wall to wall and end to end,” Dice said.
All those tools were destroyed.
However, he said, three vehicles parked inside the garage sustained only smoke and heat damage.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency called in the three Kiski-Conemaugh area fire departments at 1:42 a.m., with Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company called on standby to Tunnelton at 1:48 a.m.
Lifestat Ambulance also was dispatched, but no injuries were reported.
Dice said units remained on the scene for about two hours Sunday morning.