BELL TOWNSHIP – One moment, they were in tune with the revelry of the holiday season.
The next moment — as southwestern Indiana County firefighters got back to their workaday lives Monday morning — the sobering task of getting three men from their burning family home confronted them.
Two were sent by helicopter for treatment from the thick smoke that filled the house. The other couldn’t be saved. Frank Zanavich was found dead in the basement.
“You’re never in the mood for this,” Saltsburg Fire Chief John Dice said Tuesday morning. He sighed. “You just have to deal with it, that’s all.”
Neighbors called 911 about 9:30 a.m. when they saw smoke pouring from the house, a one-story home along Route 286 a couple of miles west of Saltsburg in Westmoreland County.
Smoke was the worst of it, Dice said.
“There was not a lot of fire damage to the structure other than the walls in the basement,” he said. “This was smoke inhalation that did him in as well.”
Coroner Kenneth Bacha said in a news release that an autopsy planned today and a series of blood and tissue tests, which usually take several weeks to complete, would later confirm the cause and manner of death.
Zanavich, 52, died in or near his bedroom in the basement, where fire officials think the blaze started. A state police fire marshal has been sent to investigate.
“It was not a big challenge to put out,” Dice said. But it was the spread of the thick black smoke, so heavy that the home will have to be well cleaned before the others can return.
The victim’s father, Bernard Zanavich, and his brother, Bernie Zanavich Jr., were hampered by the smoke. “The father was an invalid. That made it more challenging to get him extricated,” Dice said. “His son really did the job there.”
Authorities didn’t report where they men were taken for medical treatment.
The Kelly Corridoni Funeral Home in Avonmore would handle arrangements for Frank Zanavich, the coroner’s office reported.
Volunteer firefighters from the Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire departments in Indiana County assisted crews from Bell Township and other area fire companies to battle the flames. The Iselin/West Lebanon fire department was activated to standby by at the Tunnelton fire station.
Saltsburg firefighters at one point were assigned to make a landing spot for a medical helicopter. A deputy coroner pronounced Zanavich dead at the scene about 11 a.m.