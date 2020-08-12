The United States Department of Homeland Security has awarded the fund to the Clymer, Commodore and Homer City fire companies for the mandated replacement of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and related equipment, Clymer Fire Chief John Gromley said Tuesday.
At the monthly business meeting of Clymer’s borough council, Gromley said DHS would require the local fire departments to pay $14,500 of local funds to help leverage the grant.
Gromley said leaders of the three departments may now shop for the tanks, masks and gauges and must agree on a single company to provide the equipment.
DHS notified the departments of the award on Thursday, the chief said.
In other business, council members pledged an update to the local ordinance governing controlled fires in Clymer, after hearing resident Fred Catchpole’s complaint that a neighbor’s frequent burning combined with stagnant weather conditions has led to smoke repeatedly getting into his house.
Catchpole said the borough needs to limit the hours when residents may have fires.
“It’s not just him but he is the main culprit,” Catchpole said. “One night this went on until after midnight and it was really sickening to me. I was getting nauseated with it.
“But there’s no air movement. There’s no wind and it’s very difficult. And I’m very sensitive to it, partly because of my job being in EMS … and that makes me kind of hypersensitive. But we would like to breathe fresh air.”
A curfew on burning would satisfy him, Catchpole said.
Gromley told council that he and Police Chief Louis Sacco had followed up on Catchpole’s situation and agreed that the neighbor is in compliance with current limits on confining fires within fire rings and not letting fires go unattended.
“There’s not much I can do,” Gromley said. “He is legal but (Fred) has something we need to address.”
Council President Louis Tate said council would answer the complaint after careful study of time limits in place in other municipalities.
“We want our committee to study other ordinances, to make sure we get it right,” Tate said.
Borough secretary Sonya Schrenkel said any time limits would need to be carefully worded in an ordinance that council first must advertise for public review then formally adopt into law.
“We hope to have the wording ready for our next meeting,” Tate said. That would put Clymer on pace for possibly modifying a backyard fire ordinance in October.
Schrenkel also reported Tuesday that the borough’s engineers are set to place public advertisements on Monday to solicit contractors’ bids for the Sherman Street park project.
Work would start by the end of September, according to the proposed timeline, she said.
The borough has acquired grant funds to help pay for landscaping several lots that have been cleared in the low-lying and often-flooded area along Two Lick Creek. The area would be equipped with benches, walkways and a memorial to the town’s military service men and women and the civilian emergency responders.
Sherman Street would be resurfaced, flanked with new sidewalks and illuminated with new street lights under the scope of the project.
Sacco said the police department has conducted special operations to curtail aggressive driving and had taken part in a roving DUI patrol over the past month. One motorist was stopped for driving 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, he said.
Sacco said the department has taken part in weapons recertification and enforcement of municipal ordinances. Officers received new bodycams, and a storage system is on order, he said.
The police department will offer a drop box for residents to dispose of unused and expired prescription drugs. The box is expected to be installed at the police office in the next few weeks, Sacco said.
Councilwoman Brietta St. Clair, chairwoman of the police committee, reported that the panel still is interviewing candidates for a vacant police officer position.
“We’re getting close,” she told council.