Six Indiana County volunteer fire companies will get shares of nearly $600,000 in U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service grants awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Creekside Volunteer Fire Company is getting $10,000, Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department $8,353, Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company $7,961, Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department $4,500, Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Company $1,984 and Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department $689.
“Our rural communities, including those near our state forests or situated near undeveloped areas, will certainly benefit from these grants,” said state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Vandergrift, whose district includes Saltsburg. “These funds will help firefighters with equipment purchases or specialized training to keep our residents and property safe.”
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said 109 volunteer fire companies are receiving the funds.
DCNR officials said departments in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents are eligible for the grants, and recipients were selected based on vulnerability and adequacy of existing fire protection criteria. The grant program has awarded more than $14.5 million since its inception in 1982.
“To appreciate the value of well-equipped and highly trained wildfire fighters, one only has to look outside Pennsylvania to the horrific fires that sometimes plague other states,” Dunn said.
Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego praised volunteer fire companies’ service to communities close to home, as well as those members who often join Bureau of Forestry crews battling wildfires far beyond Pennsylvania’s borders.
“Grant programs like these are vital tools for state government to ensure volunteer firefighters get the equipment and the training they need to perform their jobs as professionally and safely as possible,” Trego said.