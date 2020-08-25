A fire Monday along Wood Lane in Washington Township prompted Creekside Volunteer Fire Company to post an advisory that was shared on the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.
At 12:52 p.m., Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched volunteers from Creekside and Plumville District companies to deal with five hay bales on fire. Marion Center was called five minutes later to send a tanker truck.
On Facebook, Creekside shared that in the past week its firefighters had been called for service to extinguish three brush fires, including one assisting Indiana Fire Association volunteers resulting from a truck fire on Route 119 near the Route 422 interchange.
“Conditions are dry, folks,” the Creekside post continued. “We have not had much rain so conditions are prime for outside fires to cause issues and spread to dry vegetation. Please use caution and don’t leave fires unattended if you must burn. Have a wonderful and safe week!”
The post was made prior to a series of storms that rolled through Indiana and nearby counties this morning. Still, Indiana, Armstrong, Clearfield and Cambria are among counties on a state drought watch issued last week, with rain totals for the month well below normal.