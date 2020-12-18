EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Fast work by firefighters confined a fire to one room of a house along Route 119 late Thursday evening.
The assembly of firetrucks prompted the closing of the highway for a time while Marion Center, Plumville, Creekside and Clymer volunteer firefighters stopped the spread of the flames, according to First Assistant Chief Jeff Dunlop of the Marion Center fire company.
It marked the second straight night the highway was closed in the area. Driving conditions Thursday were markedly improved from Wednesday, when several trucks were left unable to negotiate in the deep snowfall, and allowed a fast response by firefighters.
The county 911 center sent fire crews at 9:06 p.m. after being told the house was full of smoke. It was unclear who reported the fire; the sole occupant of the house was away and arrived after firefighters had the fire extinguished, Dunlop said.
Fire officials suspected a space heater as the cause of the fire but summoned a fire marshal from the state police to confirm that.
“We went into attack and make sure the fire didn’t extend,” Dunlop said. “Our first interior guys made a great attack on it and got it knocked down. We mopped up, checked for extension and vented it out.”
The Red Cross helped to make emergency accommodations for the resident, as the house was left with smoke and water damage and in need of recovery from firefighting efforts.
“Even with the heavy snow conditions, none of the firemen were hurt,” Dunlop said. “Everyone went, everyone went home.”
There was no estimate of the damage. The county’s rapid-intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance Service also responded to the scene, while Commodore and Rural Valley fire departments were mobilized to standby assignments.