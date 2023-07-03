Multiple fire crews were dispatched Sunday evening to a fire at Debnar’s Pools, Spas, Lawn & Garden along Route 22 in Burrell Township.
The structure fire was first reported at 7:45 p.m., with Black Lick, Blairsville, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Armagh & East Wheatfield and Clyde responding. Homer City fire department was dispatched at 8:19 p.m., and at 8:30, Brush Valley was called for standby at Homer City.
The blaze heavily damaged the large building, which was used for inventory storage and contained pool liners, above ground pool kits, snow blowers, some chemicals and plastic products, owner Lloyd Debnar said. Fire officials who inspected it did not determine a cause of the blaze.
Acrid smoke hung over the complex and still was coming out from the structure two hours later. There was no damage to the showroom building, which is stocked with lawn and garden tractors and houses the business’ offices.
No injuries were reported; the property was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Debnar said the Burrell Township location will be open for business today in a limited capacity, and the facility on Shelly Drive in White Township will be open for business as usual.
