Multiple fire crews were dispatched Sunday evening to a fire at Debnar’s Pools, Spas, Lawn & Garden along Route 22 in Burrell Township.

The structure fire was first reported at 7:45 p.m., with Black Lick, Blairsville, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Armagh & East Wheatfield and Clyde responding. Homer City fire department was dispatched at 8:19 p.m., and at 8:30, Brush Valley was called for standby at Homer City.