CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP — Fire of undetermined origin Wednesday evening destroyed a barn just off Route 286 along Tunnelton Road, a fire official said.
The fast-moving fire engulfed the barn before firefighters arrived and threatened to spread to a nearby house, according to Chief Rick Bouch of the Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire department.
“It was already coming down,” Bouch said. “We basically did a surround-and-drown on it and made sure we protected the house.”
No one among the first-responders was reported to be injured.
Bouch said the barn housed only a small supply of hay and had live electric service. Firefighters didn’t know where the fire started, and a fire marshal from the state police station at Greensburg was unable to pinpoint the cause during a “walkaround” inspection at the scene, the chief said.
The Saltsburg, Aultman, Coal Run/McIntyre and Iselin/West Lebanon fire companies assisted Bouch’s department for about 2½ hours at the scene in an effort to head off any rekindle of the embers, he said. Initial calls for aerial fire trucks from the Indiana fire department and interior attack specialists from the Indiana County rapid-intervention team were cancelled when Tunnelton fire crews discovered the extent of the damage.
Homer City and Apollo fire companies were activated to standby status to answer calls for the departments at the scene of the blaze.
Despite their fast response, owing to firefighters being in the Tunnelton fire hall for routine equipment maintenance when the alarm sounded, Bouch said the barn was beyond being saved.
He said he didn’t know who owns the leveled barn.
“The frame is standing, but other than that, it’s gone,” he said.
Bouch said the fire marshal expected to study the site again today.