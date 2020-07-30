SMICKSBURG — An Amish family escaped safely when fire swept through their two-story frame house along Griffith Road, south of Smicksburg in West Mahoning Township.
“They were lighting a kerosene stove,” Plumville Assistant Chief Bill Sonni said. “The kerosene began to leak and caught fire.”
Responding companies reported seeing flames and smoke from the house after being dispatched there at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency. Sonni said the house belongs to Jonas Miller, who lived there with his family.
Plumville, Marion Center, Dayton and Perry Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency at 3:16 p.m., along with Indiana County Hazardous Materials Team 900, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police.
Sonni said Citizens’ Ambulance brought a rehab unit and provided water and cool towels to offset the heat of the day.
“We were able to rotate the firefighters,” the Plumville assistant chief said.
For a time, fire crews were using fill sites along nearby state Route 954 in the vicinity of the Smicksburg bridge.
Shortly after 4 p.m., Clymer and Rural Valley volunteer firefighters were dispatched for standby duty, respectively, in Marion Center and Plumville.
Neighbors stepped in to help the Miller family.
“They’re in the process of tearing down the house,” Sonni said after his company returned to its station, shortly before 6 p.m.