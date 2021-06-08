RAYNE TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a large metal-sided storage shed and scorched the siding of a nearby house late Monday morning along a remote section of Route 403 between Clymer and Marion Center.
Volunteer firefighters from five fire departments worked in sweltering heat to contain the flames to the shed next to Paul Llewellyn’s house.
That property and the home of a neighbor, Lori Suwolitch, carry addresses on Bookmeyer Road, which runs parallel to the highway.
Llewellyn said he had no clue to the start of the fire. For him, the loss was more than the wooden framing and the corrugated tin siding.
“My dad passed away and I had my inheritance, all his pictures, all in storage,” Llewellyn said. “It’s all gone.”
Power tools, tractor parts and other household goods all were laid to waste.
Suwolitch said she spotted smoke coming from the shed and alerted a home-improvement contractor at her house to move his truck from the driveway overlooking the shed.
She phoned 911 as flames appeared, she said.
That was about the time Llewellyn returned from running errands. He said he went at the fire with a garden hose to protect his house.
“I kept this house from burning. I was here with this hose and I was hoping for them to get here. I thought this was going to go,” he said. “I called 911 and said my house was going to go, and they said they were dispatched.”
Extreme heat melted the vinyl siding from the corner of the house nearest the shed. Around the corner, the siding rippled from the heat.
The tops of ornamental shrubs near the shed turned autumn-like colors.
Fire crews converged from Marion Center and Clymer. The county sent Commodore, Indiana and Plumville crews, the county rapid-intervention team, the hazardous materials team and Citizens’ Ambulance Service to the scene.
“I wasn’t even here when it started. My wife called, I was down in Dixonville, I came flying up,” Llewellyn said. “I warned the firefighters when they pulled in that I thought I had propane tanks in there. But I found them down here (in another shed). Oh, if they had gone off.”
Paramedics handed out bottle after bottle of cold water to fatigued firefighters and checked vital signs of any needing attention in the muggy, mid-80s heat.
First Assistant Fire Chief Gavin Misko, of the Marion Center fire department, said he turned the investigation over to a state police fire marshal.