A family of four and their pets were chased from a home along Virginia Avenue in Indiana by a Monday afternoon fire that may have been caused by lightning.
Indiana Fire Association crews were called to the home at 4:42 p.m., along with Indiana Borough and Indiana University of Pennsylvania police.
Clymer and Creekside volunteer firefighters, an Indiana County rapid intervention team and Citizens’ Ambulance also were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
IFA Assistant Chief Ron Moreau said a lot of the work involved the second floor and in the attic, where flames shot out as firefighters arrived.
A specific cause is being investigated, at least by insurance companies. It was not known Monday evening if the state police fire marshal also would be involved.
However, a thunderstorm was rolling through the area at the time of the fire, part of a cold front that passed through Indiana County, raising speculation that lightning struck the attic around 4:30 p.m.
In fact, while IFA units were battling the fire along Virginia Avenue, the Indiana volunteer fire department’s crews also were called out to deal with two reports of downed utility lines.
The county said one call was at 5:26 p.m. along North Avenue in White Township, while the other call came in a minute later to Walker Drive in Center Township.
Along Virginia Avenue, the firefighters’ work included cutting a hole in the roof to ventilate the structure.
“All the ceilings were torn down,” Moreau said.
“There was fire damage on the second floor and in the attic, and water and smoke damage on the first floor.”
No injuries were reported to firefighters, family members or their pets.
Moreau said the family members all have places to stay and declined an offer of Red Cross assistance.
Crews remained on the scene until shortly after 7 p.m.