SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Fire leveled a small, metal-sided building at a sawmill along Banks Road near Rossmoyne Road early Sunday afternoon.
Volunteers from the Plumville, Marion Center, Creekside, Dayton and Rural Valley fire departments held the flames in check and prevented the fire from spreading to large piles of sawdust and stocks of logs at the yard.
August Santini, second assistant chief of the Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, said a state police fire marshal would investigate today for the cause.
Workers and firefighters all were unhurt in the firefighting operation. A large front loader was pulled from the burning structure once the flames were controlled.
Workers used a bulldozer to flatten the smoldering remnants as firefighters continued to pour water on the smoky rubble.
Santini said the business was a partnership of Harvey Miller, owner of the buildings, and Ron Fulton, owner of the heavy equipment.
Crews took the call from the Indiana County 911 center at 12:53 p.m.
The Perry Township and Clymer fire companies also were dispatched for standby assignments.