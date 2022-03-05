A state police fire marshal based at Troop C in Ridgway said Friday that the blaze that destroyed the West Mahoning Township municipal building and storage garage in northwestern Indiana County was undetermined in nature.
However, Trooper Tyler Thompson said, there were no suspicious circumstances discovered regarding the late Wednesday fire that swept through the 40-by-100 building at 112 Chestnut St., near the Smicksburg Borough-West Mahoning Township line.
Thompson said damage is estimated at $1 million, in the blaze for which Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:42 p.m. by the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
“We lost three trucks, grader, backhoe and roller and the entire building,” township Secretary Nancy Holmes said in an email to The Indiana Gazette. “Supervisors are working diligently to continue services to township residents as soon as possible.”
Multiple companies were involved in fighting that fire, including Marion Center, Plumville District, Rural Valley, Perry Township, Ringgold, Lindsey, Elderton and Armagh/East Wheatfield.
Creekside also was called in to standby for Plumville and Citizens’ Ambulance also was dispatched, but no injuries were reported.
The aftermath of the fire has drawn attention from local public officials, including state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, and the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
Board Chairman R. Michael Keith joined Smith on a tour of the fire scene Thursday, while on Friday Commissioner Sherene Hess posted on Facebook that she was grateful that there were no injuries.
She also expressed “a big thank you” to the various first responders called out Wednesday night and early Thursday, noting their work “in harsh conditions.”
Temperatures remained in the 40s late Wednesday and early Thursday, but from shortly before midnight until early in the morning, winds gusted at 25 to 28 mph at the Indiana County- Jimmy Stewart Airport, and at 20 to 25 m.p.h. at the Dubois-Jefferson County Airport.