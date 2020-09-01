GREEN TOWNSHIP — Local fire officials have summoned a state police fire marshal to search for the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a small house Monday along Route 240.
Firefighters from Commodore, Cherry Tree and Northern Cambria rushed to the scene about 3/4-mile east of Route 580 at 5:37 p.m. and worked about two hours to douse the flames.
No one was reported to be injured.
Assistant Fire Chief James Hopkins III said the fire apparently started at the rear of the one-story house and spread into the attic. Although some belongings may be salvaged, the house could be considered a total loss, he told the Gazette.
No one was home when the fire started. The name of the owner and resident were not available.
The Clymer and Hastings fire companies were put on standby at area fire stations when crews answered the original call. The Commodore department was sent again to the scene at 11:36 p.m. when fire broke again in the rubble, according to the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.