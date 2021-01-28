A sprinkler system contained a fire that broke out just after midnight in the kitchen of the Villa II restaurant in downtown Indiana and allowed firefighters to prevent it from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Smoke spread from the Villa eatery at 720 Philadelphia St. into the adjacent Kim Moon Chinese & Japanese restaurant, 718 Philadelphia St. and upper level apartments at 722 Philadelphia St. above the vacant storefront last occupied by the Europa gift shop.
Indiana firefighters ran hose from hydrants at the Seventh and Eighth street intersections and climbed ladders to reach the rooftops to search for any extension of the fire, said Ron Moreau, an assistant chief of the department.
He said both restaurants would be out of commission for an undetermined time. Some residents appeared to have re-occupied their apartments at 722 Philadelphia but it was unclear when those living above the restaurants would be allowed to return.
Moreau praised the fast response of neighboring companies from Homer City, Clymer, Black Lick, Creekside and Blairsville. Volunteers answered the alarms from the Indiana County 911 center at 12:35 and 12:43 a.m. and teamed up in bone-chilling 23-degree cold to head off the fire.
Firefighters faced the challenges of common basements and connected second floors among the affected buildings. Tenants in the upper level apartments all fled safely. Paramedics from Citizens’ Ambulance Service staged from at least two medic units at the scene and said they didn’t have to treat any patients.
A trace of snow fell during the firefighting operations. Two workers from Indiana Borough Public Works spread rock salt by hand in the vicinity of the fire, wherever water trickled from hose connections and posed a risk of icing on the street.
Indiana County Transit Authority sent an IndiGo bus to serve as a warming station for first responders at the scene.
Well after firefighters pulled ladders back from the buildings, but while officials still searched for possible extension of fire in the ceilings, manpower was drawn down due to an alarm for multiple fire companies on Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments responded from Indiana along with the Clyde and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township fire companies when alarms were sounded about 2:45 a.m.