A structure fire Wednesday night along the 200 block of School Street in Indiana brought out multiple first responders. At 9:18 p.m. Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched Indiana Fire Association as well as Creekside and Homer City volunteer firefighters, a county Team 900 unit and Citizens' Ambulance. Plumville District firefighters were put on standby in Creekside.
Fire strikes School Street home in Indiana
Chauncey Ross
Staff Writer/Web Editor
Chauncey Ross represents the Gazette at Homer City Borough, Burrell Township and as assigned, and is something of an Open Records, Right to Know and Sunshine Law advocate in the newsroom.
