A Blairsville fire truck fitted with a wreath and black bunting led the Ferguson Funeral Home hearse and dozens of other fire apparatus from Indiana and neighboring counties in a procession on Route 119 from Blairsville to Indiana on Saturday morning for the funeral service of George "Turk" Burkley, the chief of the Blairsville fire company, who died March 21.
Members of the Young Men's Volunteer Fire Company of Blairsville waited in silence Saturday morning for pallbearers to carry the casket of their late chief into First Christian Church, Indiana, for his funeral service.
Blairsville fire department officers saluted as his casket was carried into the church.
Mourners crowded the sidewalks of North Fifth and Water streets in Indiana as they waited for the funeral service.
An overflow crowd filled the church while others were accommodated at the social room of the Indiana fire station one block away to view live streaming video of the funeral service.