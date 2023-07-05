Fireworks over Indiana

Thousands of people crowded Mack Park and other nearby areas, including in front of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on Tuesday night to enjoy the “Star-Spangled Celebration 2023” in Mack Park. Shown is a portion of the finale, where numerous fireworks were launched simultaneously to end what many said was a spectacular show.

 MICHAEL JOHNSON/Gazette

