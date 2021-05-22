First Commonwealth Bank has recently hired Laura Leach-Joos to the position of wealth adviser for western and central Pennsylvania. In this capacity, she will be responsible for managing a corporate portfolio as well as growing market share in the bank’s footprint.
After serving in a similar role at PNC Bank, Leach-Joos will be based out of First Commonwealth’s downtown Pittsburgh office in the Union Trust Building.
“Joining the team at First Commonwealth, my hometown bank, is a tremendous opportunity,” Leach-Joos said. “I look forward to not only continuing to provide wealth services in the Pittsburgh region, but to also reconnect and establish new opportunities in my hometown of Indiana.”
Leach-Joos joins First Commonwealth Bank after more than 10 years of industry experience in high net worth financial planning and investment management. She holds a FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 securities license as well as the PA Life, Accident and Health Insurance license.
“I’m very excited to welcome Laura to First Commonwealth Advisors. She has great experience working with high net worth families and the uncanny ability to take complex planning and investment issues and simplify them for their future,” said David Buckiso, executive vice president and wealth services manager.
“She also has the unique combination of an already strong record of performance in the Pittsburgh region, as well as a close connection to Indiana and surrounding communities.”
Leach-Joos is a graduate of the Robert E. Cook Honors College at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Marketing, with a minor in economics. She also studied business internationally in India, China, Cyprus and Turkey. Currently, Leach-Joos resides in the South Hills of Pittsburgh with her husband, Bill, and children, Charlotte and Elliot.