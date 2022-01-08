Curt Doktor has recently been named senior vice president, senior product group manager for Digital and Payments at First Commonwealth Bank. He joins First Commonwealth after holding several leadership roles with M&T Bank.
“Curt comes to us with 20 years’ experience in digital, security and marketing roles with top financial and consumer products organizations,” said Norman Montgomery, executive vice president and Business Integration Group manager. “His accomplishments include delivering best in class Digital Banking experiences to more than two million online and mobile banking customers.”
In his new role, Doktor will work to accelerate growth of First Commonwealth’s digital banking offerings including online and mobile applications, payment solutions including debit card and person-to-person payments with Zelle®, and manage the bank’s portfolio of ATMs. These services are essential for the bank to achieve its mission to improve the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining such a customer-focused community bank like First Commonwealth,” Doktor said. “I’m eager to start contributing by partnering with the talented team at First Commonwealth to deliver outstanding digital and payments solutions in a quickly evolving space. Our goal is to delight our customers with our services and enable their businesses to succeed.”
Doktor is a graduate of Empire State College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and has a master’s degree in information and library science from the University of Buffalo. He resides in Wheatfield, N.Y., with his wife and three children. He is a councilmember for the Town of Wheatfield and also serves on various committees and organizations in the community.