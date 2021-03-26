A change is coming at the top of Indiana-based First Commonwealth Financial Corporation at its annual shareholders’ meeting on April 27.
That’s when David S. Dahlmann steps down after 15 years as chairman of the board and is replaced by Jon L. Gorney, a current independent director, of the board governing FCFC, the parent company of First Commonwealth Bank.
“I am grateful for the opportunity,” Dahlmann said in a news release. “I am proud when I reflect on the talented and independent board we have assembled and the strong corporate governance culture we have developed.”
Gorney joined the board it in January 2013 following a 37-year banking career with National City Corporation.
“I would like to express my appreciation to David for his many contributions to First Commonwealth,” Gorney said in the release. “David has assembled an esteemed board which I look forward to leading as we work with the capable First Commonwealth management team to deliver value to our shareholders, customers, employees and communities.”
Dahlmann said he will remain on the bank board, supporting the management team for the holding company and FCB’s 119 branches in western and central Pennsylvania and Ohio.
“I would like to thank David for the leadership he has provided me and our company during his time as chairman,” First Commonwealth President and CEO T. Michael Price said in the release. “I credit him for inspiring the independent nature of the board and for instilling a reverence for strong corporate governance.”
Price said there was significant growth during Dahlmann’s stewardship, both organically and through acquisitions.
“As we look decisively into the future of banking, Jon’s background in technology and banking makes him uniquely positioned to lead our board,” Price said. “I have great confidence that he will provide strategic guidance to help us continue to deliver our mission of improving the financial lives of our neighbors and their businesses.”
When Dahlmann was named to chair the FCFC board, the corporation was a $6 billion bank holding company. At the end of December, total assets topped $9 billion.
“Together we’ll create a smooth transition of my responsibilities to Jon Gorney,” Dahlmann said. “I have great confidence in Jon’s leadership, and I know that he will make an excellent board chair.”
Gorney was executive vice president at National City from 1992 through 2008. He also was chairman and CEO of National Processing Company, a subsidiary of National City that was the second-largest merchant card processor in the United States. When PNC Financial Services Group acquired National City in 2008, Gorney became PNC’s executive vice president, a role he had until his retirement in June 2010, during which he co-chaired the integration of the two banks. At FCB, Gorney chairs the company’s risk committee and is a member of its credit committee. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the University of Dayton. He also serves as a director of Professional Bank, Coral Gables, Fla.