One can drop a lot of names at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, as many of the venues at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania landmark have been christened to honor individuals and/or promote Indiana area businesses.
“It really has brought the community and the university closer together,” First Commonwealth Bank Regional President Dave Reed said Thursday afternoon.
And First Commonwealth has brought one more name to the KCAC, as it assumed the right to sponsor the complex’s box office.
“We are actually excited to see real people in person,” Reed said, as he was joined in addressing those assembled for a curtain-opening reception by FCB Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking Greg Sipos.
Sipos agreed with Reed that it is great “being able to have quality entertainment and not have to drive two hours.”
Reed said it’s a far cry from the scrapyard that occupied the KCAC site for most of his childhood.
“We worked with First Commonwealth since the opening (in March 2011),” said Mary Ann Lambrinos, general manager for the complex through its facility management and marketing contract with Pinnacle Venue Services of Virginia Beach, Va., and San Antonio, Texas. “They’ve been a great partner.”
For Indiana-based First Commonwealth, there have been many ties to IUP, from an endowed lecture series to corporate sponsorship of the university’s athletic programs. “We’ve had a relationship with the KCAC for quite some time,” FCB Corporate and Board Services Manager Rose Strittmatter said. “We’ve expanded our relationship.”
In like manner, the KCAC has expanded its relationship with the Indiana community in a year and a half of COVID-19.
“They’ve had to regroup, just like many businesses,” Strittmatter said. “They stepped up and they filled a need in the community.”
Actually, more than one need. Indiana Regional Medical Center has used the KCAC as a location for vaccination clinics.
And the Indiana County Court Administrator’s office has used the complex for jury selection.
“We just like to be supportive of the community,” Strittmatter said, before joining FCB Vice President and Financial Solutions Business Banker Chad E. Martin to open the curtain on the newly-named box office.
“The box office was a great fit for what they were looking for,” Lambrinos said.
Strittmatter and Martin unveiled the new name and posters for two upcoming shows for which tickets are on sale. One has been promoted for some time — and delayed because of the pandemic from Aug. 22 of last year — but comedian and commentator Jim Gaffigan is set to bring what now is called “The Fun Tour,” because, he said, “we all deserve this,” on Aug. 21, to KCAC’s Ed Fry Arena.
Another is a recent addition to the KCAC schedule, comedian and actor Bill Engvall, who will appear Oct. 1 at Ed Fry Arena — a venue named for the late cross country and track coach Ed Fry by one of his runners, IUP graduate and YouTube founder Chad Hurley, after he donated $1 million for naming rights to an arena that also hosts various IUP sports.
“This facility was ranked in the Top Five for (NCAA) Division 2 sports,” Sipos said.
“It is an amazing venue,” Reed said. “It just seemed like the right partnership for the bank.”