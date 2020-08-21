First Commonwealth Bank has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Banks for 2020 and ranked as the second best bank in Pennsylvania.
Forbes partnered with analytics and market research firm Statista to produce the second annual ranking of the Best Banks in Each State to gauge whose customers gave their banks the highest grades. Nearly 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.
Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subcategories (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice). Of the more than 5,100 banks in the U.S., just 2.6 percent were named as a “Best Bank” by Forbes, including just five in Pennsylvania.
This recognition follows the acknowledgement from Forbes earlier this year that included First Commonwealth as one of World’s Best Banks for 2020.
“In a year of such economic turmoil and changes to the way we live and work, I’m so proud of the work our employees are putting forth to serve our personal and business banking customers,” First Commonwealth Financial Corporation CEO Mike Price said in a news release. “These unsolicited recognitions from Forbes are a great indication of our efforts, not just on an international level, but more importantly, within the communities we call home.”
The complete list of banks is available on Forbes’ website, www.forbes.com.
FCFC, headquartered in Indiana, is a financial services company with 147 community banking offices in 28 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio.