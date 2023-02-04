logo first commonwealth.jpg

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, the parent company of First Commonwealth Bank, announced financial results Jan. 24 for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

In the fourth quarter, the bank reported $35.7 million and diluted earnings per share totaled 38 cents, an increase of $1.8 million, or 2 cents per share, from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.0 million, or 1 cent per share, from the fourth quarter of 2021.