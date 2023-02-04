First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, the parent company of First Commonwealth Bank, announced financial results Jan. 24 for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.
In the fourth quarter, the bank reported $35.7 million and diluted earnings per share totaled 38 cents, an increase of $1.8 million, or 2 cents per share, from the previous quarter and an increase of $1.0 million, or 1 cent per share, from the fourth quarter of 2021.
Record core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue totaled $55.3 million, an increase of $6.4 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $14.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2021.
Record net interest income of $88.3 million increased $5.7 million from the previous quarter and $17.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the year ended Dec. 31, net income was $128.2 million, or $1.37 diluted earnings per share.
FCFC declared a common stock quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, payable Feb. 17 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 3. This dividend represents a 3.4 percent projected annual yield utilizing the Jan. 23 closing market price of $14.06.