First Commonwealth Financial Corporation announced Tuesday that earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were up from a year ago, and from the last quarter of 2020.
FCFC, holding company for Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank, said earnings rose to $39.77 million or 41 cents a share, for the quarter ending March 31, from $25.683 million or 27 cents per share for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, and from $4.727 million or 5 cents per share for the first quarter a year ago.
“Our consumer loans are growing, our commercial pipelines have started to build and our fee generating businesses all had another solid quarter,” FCFC President and CEO T. Michael Price said. “At the same time, the team helped 2,500 small and mid-sized businesses secure roughly $255 million in (Paycheck Protection Program) funding during the quarter.”
FCFC also reported that, excluding PPP loans, reserve release totaled $4.5 million, bringing reserves to total loans down to 1.55 percent from 1.61 percent in the last quarter.
“While the reserve release is certainly a positive reflection of our asset quality trends and the improved macroeconomic environment, the trajectory of our fundamental operating performance is even more encouraging,” Price said.
On Monday, the First Commonwealth Board of Directors authorized a 4.5 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders.
Price also commented on how First Commonwealth was named for a third straight year to the Forbes Magazine list of World’s Best Banks.
“First Commonwealth is proud to be one of 75 banks from the United States receiving this distinction,” the bank CEO said.
“This recognition gives us even more confidence that our company is well-positioned to reward all of our stakeholders.”
First Commonwealth maintains 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, and mortgage offices in Wexford, Allegheny County, and Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio.