First Commonwealth Bank CEO T. Michael Price said he is still bullish on branches — even though about half of his bank’s clients don’t use branches at all.
The latter is a reason why the Indiana-based bank announced Tuesday that it is closing 29 of its 148 branches throughout its five markets, most of them in December.
Personnel practices such as a hiring freeze when the coronavirus pandemic emergency began and a policy of promoting people within the company are credited with keeping the job impact of this decision down, Price said Tuesday.
The bank CEO said the consolidation would mean “hopefully zero” layoffs or maybe a number one could count on two hands. As of June 30 FCB had 1,465 employees, down from 1,510 on March 31 but up from 1,438 a year ago.
Ten branches that are set to close are in rural western and central Pennsylvania areas that First Commonwealth calls its “community PA” market, including a drive-up location along Wayne Avenue in White Township and an office in Plumville.
“Customers are obviously making different choices,” Price said, noting a record number of customers opening deposit accounts via online or mobile applications in the second quarter.
“We had nearly a thousand people,” Price said. “That is triple what we had in the first quarter, and five or six times what we had at this time a year earlier.”
He also talked about the bank’s successes, such as “mortgage lending (going) through the roof” from zero in 2013 to “this year, probably $600 million in mortgages.”
Also, Price said, First Commonwealth is now the No. 2 Small Business Administration lender in the Pittsburgh and northern Ohio markets and “our share has gone up in every market we are in.”