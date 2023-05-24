Battle of the Banks

Pictured, from left, are Travis Kirk, Erin Dougherty and Sabrina Quen.

 Submitted photo

First Commonwealth Bank won its fourth consecutive Piggy Bank Trophy on Thursday as the top fundraiser at the Lifesteps VIP Serve: Battle of the Banks.

First Commonwealth beat out S&T Bank and Marion Center Bank to help raise $9,367 for the Lifesteps Family Caring Fund.