First Commonwealth Bank won its fourth consecutive Piggy Bank Trophy on Thursday as the top fundraiser at the Lifesteps VIP Serve: Battle of the Banks.
First Commonwealth beat out S&T Bank and Marion Center Bank to help raise $9,367 for the Lifesteps Family Caring Fund.
The event at H.B. Culpeppers saw representatives from the three banks square off as bartenders and waitstaff competing to see who could raise the most tips in two hours. At the end of the evening, First Commonwealth was declared the winner for the fourth consecutive year and was awarded the prestigious Piggy Bank Trophy.
The Piggy Bank Trophy was established in 2006 and has been awarded each year. First Commonwealth gets to proudly display the white porcelain trophy in its offices or branches for an entire year.
Tips raised from Battle of the Banks benefit Lifesteps Family Caring Fund, supporting programs and services in Indiana County. Programs include Child Check, which is a free developmental screening to help children reach their milestones at an early age, as well as the Family Care Mobile Resource Center, providing local residents with the specialized resources they need to face the challenges in their lives.
For nearly 100 years, Lifesteps has helped individuals and families along life’s journey by providing programs that will help to improve their quality of life. A nonprofit serving western Pennsylvania, Lifesteps believes people of every ability have the right to live to their fullest potential. Services for children, families, adults with disabilities and seniors are designed to encourage growth, independence, confidence and dignity.
Programs span the age spectrum, ranging from free developmental screenings for infants and toddlers to programs that allow adults with intellectual disabilities to live an “Everyday Life,” encouraged to be as independent as possible.
