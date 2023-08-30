"Z-Dawg", who was "volunteered" by Kirkpatrick Livestock, wasn't too keen on getting smooched as Erin Dougherty, the Branch Manager for First Commonwealth Bank's downtown Indiana branch, had to struggle to get her "prize".
Larissa Murphy, First Commonwealth Bank’s advertising and content manager (left) and Erin Dougherty, branch manager for First Commonwealth’s downtown Indiana branch, won the Kiss-A-Pig fundraising competition by raising $11,597.59 out of the total $28,391.17 for the Evergreen After School Program.
To conclude its annual “Kiss-A-Pig” fundraising competition, Evergreen After School Club has announced at the Indiana County Fair Grandstand that representatives from the Downtown Indiana branch of First Commonwealth Bank won by raising $11,597.59 for the program.
Erin Dougherty, branch manager for the bank, and Larissa Murphy, First Commonwealth’s advertising and content manager, represented the bank and puckered up for “Z-Dawg,” the pig who “volunteered” for the event after the pig who planned to attend couldn’t make it.
“It was a little bit gross, not going to lie,” Murphy said. “My 2-year-old daughter feels the way I do about animals and started screaming once the pig got close to her.”
“It was difficult,” Dougherty said. “Z-Dawg was a moving one, he’s moving fast. You didn’t know exactly where to kiss, and he was moving away from it.”
It was fun for the two to take part in an activity like this, as the bank is based in Indiana County and many of their employees live and work in the borough, according to Murphy, who has signed her son up for the Evergreen Program after completing this experience.
“I’ve been with the bank for nine years now,” Dougherty said, “and since I started, that’s been at the heart of what First Commonwealth Bank has been about, giving back to the community.”
Some ways the two raised the money included Dougherty’s celebrity appearance at Romeo’s, serving as a driver and a waitress, fundraisers through local businesses like Meadows, and even walking the sidewalks in pig costumes.
The duo was one of five teams who participated in the event, who combined raised more than $28,000 for the before-school, after-school and summer school program. While the First Commonwealth team raised the most, two other teams were honored for their efforts. Winning second place was Tae A. Ayers and Brenda Lonetti, of S&T Bank, with $7,102.22 raised, and third place was taken by Aaron Ludwig and Katherine Haberl-Thomas, who are local attorneys, raising $5,397.88.
The other teams included Luke McKelvy, of Levity Brewing, and Zachary Morrow, of Noblestein, known in the competition as “The Brewers”; and Alexa and Craig Olsen, of Diamond Drug, and Dr. Nathaniel Krieger, of IRMC, known as “The Medical Professionals”.
The Kiss-A-Pig competition has been a staple at the fair for many years and was such an intriguing concept to Evergreen Board President Joyce Sharman that she just had to win it.
“Every year (since her appointment to the board in 2019),” Sharman said, “it’s grown and grown and it’s just wonderful. All of our participants work so hard.”
According to her, the funds raised through the competition will go toward scholarships, field trips, homework assistance and other educational programs for students in Indiana County.
“We’re just very invested in the kids of Indiana County,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.