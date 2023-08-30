Kiss-A-Pig Aftermath

Z-Dawg got to enjoy plenty of treats after getting smooched up by the first-place winners in the Kiss-A-Pig competition.

To conclude its annual “Kiss-A-Pig” fundraising competition, Evergreen After School Club has announced at the Indiana County Fair Grandstand that representatives from the Downtown Indiana branch of First Commonwealth Bank won by raising $11,597.59 for the program.

Erin Dougherty, branch manager for the bank, and Larissa Murphy, First Commonwealth’s advertising and content manager, represented the bank and puckered up for “Z-Dawg,” the pig who “volunteered” for the event after the pig who planned to attend couldn’t make it.

Kiss-A-Pig 1st Place Winners

Larissa Murphy, First Commonwealth Bank’s advertising and content manager (left) and Erin Dougherty, branch manager for First Commonwealth’s downtown Indiana branch, won the Kiss-A-Pig fundraising competition by raising $11,597.59 out of the total $28,391.17 for the Evergreen After School Program.
Kiss-A-Pig 2nd Place

The 2nd Place Winners of the Kiss-A-Pig competition, both of S&T Bank, Brenda Lonetti (left) and Tae A. Ayers (right).
Kiss A Pig 3rd Place

The Third Place Winners of the Kiss-A-Pig competition, Aaron Ludwig (left) and Katherine Haberl-Thomas (right). The duo are local attorneys who raised $5,397.88 for the Evergreen After School Club.
Kissing The Pig

"Z-Dawg", who was "volunteered" by Kirkpatrick Livestock, wasn't too keen on getting smooched as Erin Dougherty, the Branch Manager for First Commonwealth Bank's downtown Indiana branch, had to struggle to get her "prize".