First Commonwealth Bank has been recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Community Commitment Award.
Their recognition, in the Financial Education category, was one of more than 30 nominations considered by the panel. As indicated in the ABA release, First Commonwealth joined six other financial institutions recognized “… for extraordinary corporate social responsibility efforts in seven specific categories ranging from affordable housing to economic inclusion.”
“This award truly is a testament to all of the hard work First Commonwealth employees put forth, providing financial education in the communities where they live and work,” offered Anna Frank, Financial Education Program coordinator for First Commonwealth Bank. “To quantify our efforts, since the beginning of 2021 through the end of August 2022, First Commonwealth employees have provided over 400 financial education sessions, to over 10,000 participants, across our footprint in Ohio and Pennsylvania.”
The winners will be honored at the ABA’s annual convention in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 4.