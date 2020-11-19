The Indiana County board of commissioners has proposed a $45.2 million spending plan for 2021 that would rely on a 10 percent increase in the county-level real estate tax, the first increase since 2013, to help make ends meet.
The draft includes cuts on many levels from the 2020 budget:
The county will open the year with $3.7 million in the bank, down from $5.8 million carried over from Dec. 31.
The county would raise $41.5 million of new revenue, including $2.2 million from the property tax increase, compared to $40.1 million projected for 2020.
Proposed spending reflects a decrease of almost $800,000 from this year.
Commissioner Chairman Michael Keith said the property tax would rise by 0.46 mill, from 4.445 to 4.905 mills, and that the owner of a property of average value would be billed $48.76 more.
The county also assesses a per capita tax of $5 a person.
Crafting the 2021 budget, Keith said, was a task that amounted to a full-year effort to master the challenges the board faced, beginning when he and fellow Republican Robin Gorman were sworn into office as fledging commissioners, along with second-term Democrat Sherene Hess.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted unplanned changes in county operations, interrupted revenue streams ranging from state and federal reimbursements to drop-offs in sales of dog licenses and hunting permits, and forced the county into unbudgeted expenses to prepare for and respond to the spread of coronavirus.
“This board came into office in January, and we knew what difficulties we would face,” Keith said. “Starting to work on the 2021 budget was an early process. This board with (Chief Clerk) Robin Maryai and (Financial Supervisor) Lisa Gregersen sat down for many, many hours that turned into days.
“We visited every part of the budget that could be visited, we asked our departments to make cuts in every department, and we restructured our debt and finances.”
Keith said every county office and agency cut what they could. None were targeted to reduce their spending any further.
The budget wasn’t available for detailed review Wednesday but will be offered for county residents’ study until Dec. 16, when the board will vote on adopting a final spending plan.
Along with the general operating budget, the commissioners agreed to advertise for public review the capital fund budget (opening balance $31,100; revenue $19,900; and expenditures of $51,000) and the liquid fuels budget (opening balance $37,780; revenue $549,220; and expenditures of $587,000).
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Tentatively approved a new labor contract between the county and Pennsylvania Social Services Union/Service Employees International Union Local No. 668, which represents 29 employees of Indiana County Office of Planning & Development and Indiana County Children & Youth Services. The four-year deal provides pay raises of 2.5 percent each year.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with United Mine Workers of America, which represents five sergeants at the Indiana County Jail. The document extends the current employment terms for the group for four years.
• Agreed to extend a contract with Salsgiver LLC, the company under contract to upgrade the emergency radio communication network and construct extensions of fiberoptic line to provide broadband internet and Wi-Fi access to underserved rural areas of Indiana County, to extend the access, license and transportation agreements through June 8, 2041.
• Approved several final-stage change orders for work done on the new Alice Paul House domestic abuse shelter and sexual assault counseling center, including an increase of $1,800 with electrical contractor Mashan Inc., a reduction of $716 with general contractor Mid-State Construction and a reduction of $1,050 with mechanical contractor Marc Services.
• Approved a one-year extension of the county’s contract through the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency with Federal Engineering at a maximum cost of $20,000.
• Authorized changes in certain line items in the budget for the county’s Emergency Solutions Grant for 2019, as administered by Indiana County Community Action Program. LuAnn Zak of the planning office said the contract total remains unchanged.
• Agreed to a change in a contract with DJ Wisor & Sons for a reduction of almost $30,000 in the cost of supplies actually needed for the Josephine sewer system infiltration project in Burrell Township.
• Approved service-provider agreements between Indiana County Domestic Relations Section and ASAP Court Reporting, Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, Kate and Friends Cleaning, attorney Matthew Budash, attorney Tony Sottile, Substitute PHO Officer, constable John Pisano and Frederick Yarnick.
• Approved agreements between Children & Youth Services and Beacon Day Care Inc., White Township; The Care Center of Indiana County, in Indiana; Preventative Aftercare Inc., of Jeannette, Westmoreland County; Stay N’ Play Daycare, Indiana; Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers LLC, Lewisburg, Union County; Family Care Services Inc., Johnstown; Family Pathways, Butler; Harborcreek Youth Services, Harborcreek, Erie County; Keystone Adolescent Center, Greenville, Mercer County; Merakey, Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County; Pathways Adolescent Center, Oil City, Vanango County; Taylor Diversion Programs Inc., Tionesta, Forest County; The Children’s Institute of Pittsburgh d/b/a Project Star, Allegheny County; and The Summit Academy, Herman, Butler County, most of which have either held or raised their rates for services in 2021, according to CYS representative Terrence Redd.
An exception among the program and service providers under agreements this year with CYS is the renewal by Madison Adoption Associates, Claymont, Del., which cut its rates by 5 percent. Redd said CYS had considered cutting ties with Madison because it seldom used its services and because of its distance from Indiana, but the agency reduced its rates to remain among the providers serving Indiana County.
• Reappointed board members Laurie Lafontaine and Tim Kronenwetter to the Indiana County Parks & Trails Commission for terms that will expire in August 2025.