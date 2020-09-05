First Unitarian Universalist Church joins Naming the Lost Memorials to host a grassroots memorial in honor of Pennsylvania residents who have died of COVID-19 titled “A Labor of Mourning.”
Beginning Monday, Indiana community members are invited to participate in this act of collective mourning by adding names, prayers and hopes for the future to the front door of the church at 285 Twolick Drive.
Materials to participate will be provided at the church or community members are encouraged to create something of their own at home to add to the memorial. Those with connections to friends or family members impacted by COVID that are from other parts of the country are encouraged to include those names as well.
Naming the Lost Memorials is a team of artists, activists, folklorists and people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Since May 2020, they have been creating monthly memorial sites in New York City to remember victims of the Covid-19 pandemic. For “A Labor of Mourning,” they are inviting a nationwide network of memorial-makers to name and honor nearly 200,000 neighbors, family members and friends lost to COVID-19 in the United States.
Naming the Lost Memorials sees grassroots memorials filling a real need. “There has been no national day of mourning set aside for the COVID dead,” says folklorist Kay Turner. “So many people died alone, and burials and rituals have been deferred. While heads of state do not perform their solemn duties to comfort the afflicted and mourn the dead, the rest of us rise to confront this tragedy.”
First Unitarian Universalist Church of Indiana, Pa., is joining this action as an opportunity to give names to the overwhelming numbers. The mission of First UU is to inspire one another, to care for each other and the world around us, and to act in accordance with the principles of our faith while continually working to create a more just and equitable world. Participating in honoring and mourning the seismic loss through creating a community space aligns with the mission and values of the UU community.
Everyone participating is asked to wear a mask while on the church grounds and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Those who are interested in participating in Naming the Lost Memorials can visit www.namingthelost.com/memorials to learn how to make a memorial, find public resources for researching names and stories of the dead, submit photos and videos to the archive, and more.
During the week of creation, participants are invited to share their photos and videos using the hashtags #namingthelostmemorials and #namingthelost.