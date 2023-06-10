Pennsylvania American Water Co. has awarded the Indiana County Conservation District a grant for $4,650 to support the 2023 First Waves Indiana Program.

First Waves Indiana is a collaborative program between the Watersmith Guild of Pittsburgh and ICCD to provide meaningful outdoor experiences to underserved youth in Indiana County. Participants in the First Waves program engage in the outdoors over three days, embarking on activities that include standup paddle boarding, river surfing, watershed conservation and filmmaking.