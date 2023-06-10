Pennsylvania American Water Co. has awarded the Indiana County Conservation District a grant for $4,650 to support the 2023 First Waves Indiana Program.
First Waves Indiana is a collaborative program between the Watersmith Guild of Pittsburgh and ICCD to provide meaningful outdoor experiences to underserved youth in Indiana County. Participants in the First Waves program engage in the outdoors over three days, embarking on activities that include standup paddle boarding, river surfing, watershed conservation and filmmaking.
This grant was made possible through PA American Water’s Environmental Grant Program that offers funding for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and groundwater supplies in our local communities.
The 2023 First Waves Indiana Program kicked off Tuesday at Yellow Creek State Park where youth participants were introduced to filmmaking, learned how to standup paddle board, and learned about Pennsylvania wildlife.
Day two took place Wednesday at Greenhouse Park in Somerset County where youth learned how to whitewater paddle board and learned about stream ecology and water chemistry.
The final day of the program takes place at the ICCD headquarters on June 13 in which participants will take their raw video footage to create their personalized documentaries while learning the art of filmmaking, editing and digital media.
Doug Beri, executive director of ICCD, said the program provides a critical service in getting kids, who don’t otherwise have the means to access these experiences, outdoors and having fun while learning about the environment.
“It creates a necessary and important bond between the youth participants and our natural world,” he said. “Unfortunately, for many of our youth, getting outdoors is not an option due to barriers such as transportation and financial ability. This is a persistent problem, even in rural areas, that is leading to a generation of children that grow up without any appreciation for the natural world.
Beri added that environmental programs have historically and disproportionally left out diverse, underrepresented audiences who are often the most impacted by environmental degradation.
“First Waves Indiana specifically combats this issue by targeting underserved youth in the county for inclusion in an outdoor educational program,” he said.
Those interested in attending or learning more about First Waves Indiana are encouraged to visit their website at www.iccd pa.org.
