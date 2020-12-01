Three major ratings agencies have downgraded FirstEnergy’s credit rating to what one energy observer termed junk status, as the parent company of West Penn Power and Penelec sought to weather an ongoing federal political corruption investigation over Ohio legislation subsidizing two of FirstEnergy’s former nuclear plants.
Two of those downgrades occurred in the past week, by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.
Previously, on Oct. 30, Fitch Ratings downgraded FirstEnergy Corp.’s and FirstEnergy Transmission LLC’s long-term issue default ratings from BBB to BBB-minus, with their short-term issue default ratings affirmed at F3, and changed the rating outlook for those issues from “stable” to “negative.”
That was a day after FirstEnergy announced the firing of three top executives, including CEO Charles E. Jones and two senior vice presidents, Dennis Chack in product development, marketing and branding, and Mike Dowling in external affairs.
According to a FirstEnergy news release, the independent review committee of the utility holding company’s board of directors determined that these executives violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of
conduct, in the course of that committee’s internal review related to government investigations.
Fitch also downgraded ratings for all of FirstEnergy’s rated operating utility subsidiaries with the exception of Fairmont, W.Va.-based Monongahela Power Co., Greensburg-based Allegheny Generating Co., and Potomac Edison Co. in Maryland and West Virginia.
Then on Nov. 23, FirstEnergy and some of its regulated subsidiaries borrowed about $2 billion in the aggregate under its revolving credit facilities, leaving about $1.3 billion of remaining availability.
That caused S&P Global Ratings to downgrade FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries, including a lowering of the issuer credit rating BB-plus to BB, while affirming a BB issuer credit rating on Allegheny Generating Co.
A day later, Moody’s Investors Service announced the downgrading of approximately $10 billion worth of FirstEnergy debt securities, including its senior unsecured rating from Baa3 to Ba1. Moody’s also assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating; a Ba1-PD or Probability of Default rating; and an SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to FirstEnergy.
Moody’s also said “the outlook remains negative” for FirstEnergy.
“The rating actions reflect our view that regulatory scrutiny in Ohio is likely to increase, potentially resulting negative financial implications for both FirstEnergy and its Ohio utility subsidiaries,” Moody’s wrote. “The rating actions reflect higher corporate governance risk, resulting from FirstEnergy’s lack of oversight of internal controls.”
A FirstEnergy spokeswoman said her company does not comment directly on rating agency actions.
“However, with respect to the impact on our operations I’d note that during our (third quarter) earnings call on Nov. 2, we discussed several actions we planned to take to weather the uncertainty and put the company in the best possible position,” said Tricia Ingraham, financial and web communications consultant.
“These include keeping (the) 2021 base (operations and maintenance) flat to 2020 levels, with reductions to operating expenses as necessary; (and) holding our 2021 capital expenditures programs at the $3 billion level, with reductions if necessary.”
Ingraham also said, while FirstEnergy’s dividend is reviewed by its board on a quarterly basis, “our current plan is to keep the quarterly payout at the current level of 39 cents per share, or $1.56 per share on an annualized basis for next year. We also affirmed our plan to issue up to $600 million in equity annually in 2022 and 2023.”
Ingraham said those steps are believed to be prudent to provide flexibility as the utility faces uncertainty in the near term.
According to the industry monitor Utility Dive, the Nov. 23 and 24 downgrades came just hours before a federal judge handling the bankruptcy of former FirstEnergy subsidiary FirstEnergy Solutions refused to allow final payments to the law firm handling the case, until four of its top lawyers explained their involvement, if any, in lobbying efforts to pass Ohio’s House Bill 6.
That was legislation providing up to $1.3 billion to subsidize operations of FirstEnergy’s former nuclear plants.
Additionally, the FBI has been involved. Last week, federal investigators searched the Columbus, Ohio, home of Samuel Randazzo, chairman of that state’s Public Utilities Commission, who subsequently resigned that post.
Utility Dive reported that the search came a day after FirstEnergy revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it paid $4 million in early 2019 to end a six-year contract with a consulting company believed to be linked to Randazzo.