A winter moratorium on utility disconnections is about to end.
FirstEnergy Corp.’s electric companies in Pennsylvania — Penelec, West Penn Power, Penn Power, and Met-Ed — are urging residential customers experiencing financial hardship to contact their utility as soon as possible to establish an affordable payment arrangement or obtain assistance before that moratorium is lifted and shut-offs for nonpayment resume beginning Friday.
It has prompted FirstEnergy employees to speak out about personal experiences that fuel their desire to help customers who may find themselves seeking financial assistance for the first time. Four of those employees in the FirstEnergy Customer Service and Human Services departments can be seen in the video, “We’re Customers Just Like You.”
“Many of our customers are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible,” said Michelle Henry, FirstEnergy senior vice president of customer experience. “Our dedicated customer service team is eager to walk customers through this process, and our hope is that customers will hear our employees’ stories and feel more comfortable reaching out to us for assistance.”
FirstEnergy also suggested programs in which its Pennsylvania customers may be eligible to participate, including:
• The federally funded, state-administered Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program utilizing county assistance offices and offering grants of up to $1,200 to help with past-due electric bills and/or receive assistance to help reduce winter heating bills. Applications will be accepted until May 6 or until funds are exhausted. One can call LIHEAP at (877) 395-8930 or visit www.compass.state.pa.us.
• The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program helps residential customers maintain electric service and/or eliminate their past-due balance, through an Equal Payment Plan that allows customers to make consistent monthly payments. As administered by the Dollar Energy Fund, PCAP can estimate the amount that would be due. For enrollment information, one can call (888) 282-6816 or visit dollaren ergy.org/myapp.
• The United States Department of the Treasury has developed an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), as well as a Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund, that also provided financial assistance for housing-related expenses of those facing hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Renters can visit www.compass.state.pa.us, while homeowners can visit www.pahaf.org.
• The 2-1-1 Helpline is another nationwide resource and information helpline that will identify programs in one’s area that may assist those with utility bills or other needs. For more information, call 211, visit www.211.org or text your ZIP code to 898211.
Income eligible customers also can reduce their electric bills by making their homes more energy efficient by participating in the WARM Program. This program is available to homeowners and renters with landlord approval. WARM Program participants receive an in-home energy evaluation, work with a trained energy educator to create an energy-savings plan, and can receive energy-saving light bulbs; caulking and weather-stripping installed in their home; electric water heater inspections; and refrigerator/freezer testing and possible replacement.
Also, in addition to payment options, FirstEnergy offers a Medical Certification program that can delay disconnection of electric service resulting from overdue bills for up to 30 days if it is determined that the loss of electric service would be especially dangerous to the health of a permanent member of a customer’s household. An appropriate health care professional must complete and sign a Medical Certification Form for the eligible customer.
More details can be found at www.firsten ergycorp.com/billassist and clicking on “Search Assistance Programs,” or by calling their utility’s customer service team, for Penelec at (800) 545-7741 or West Penn Power at (800) 686-0021.