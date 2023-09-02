In Indiana County Common Pleas Court Friday, these sentences were reported:
• President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Donald J. Jones, 25, of Homer City, to one year’s probation for a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
• Bianco placed Ryan A. Bloom, 19, of Clymer, on probation for two years for a second-degree misdemeanor court of theft by unlawful taking.
• Bianco placed Stephanie I. Shaner, 35, of Creekside, on probation for six months for a second-degree misdemeanor court of retail theft.
• Judge Michael T. Clark placed John R. Bench, 39, of Indiana, on probation for one year for a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Judge Gina R. Force placed Shenika McKay, 41, of Indiana, on probation for one year for a third-degree misdemeanor court of furnishing liquor to a minor.
All defendants also were assessed fines and costs.
