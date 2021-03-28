After a challenging year, Pennsylvania Business Central is recognizing the Top 100 Organizations for 2021.
After receiving a long list of nominees from throughout the magazine’s 23-county readership, five Indiana County organizations were among those selected by an editorial committee based on their positive impacts in the business community of central Pennsylvania.
This year’s Top 100 Organizations list includes leaders in their chosen fields.
“With the unpredictability of various markets and the ever-changing fiscal landscape of our country since the pandemic, these honorees have shown that smart business practices and shrewd decision-making can make all the difference in surviving unforeseen obstacles. They are examples of not only survival in difficult times, but of excelling through adversity,” the magazine said.
The 100 selected organizations are not ranked in any particular order.
CEO
The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations (CEO) is a county-wide public-private partnership dedicated to furthering the economic prosperity of the communities in Indiana County.
Established in 1994, the CEO provides access to resources, information and the delivery of integrated programs and services to assist businesses in their efforts to grow. Five organizations make up the CEO: the Indiana County commissioners, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County Development Corporation, Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Through this collaborative initiative, the CEO provides assistance with site selection, business and industrial parks, multi-tenant and flex buildings, small business consulting, business planning, financial and tax incentives, education and training centers, conferencing, and visitor and tourism opportunities.
DIAMOND PHARMACY
Diamond Pharmacy Services is the nation’s largest correctional pharmacy services provider, Pennsylvania’s largest independently owned long-term care pharmacy, and one of Indiana County’s largest employers.
Family-owned and operated since 1970, Diamond grew from an unassuming town drug store into an industry leader, first by expanding prescriptions to nursing homes, and then by focusing on the corrections market. Today, the company operates a 135,000-square-foot pharmacy facility in Indiana, two satellite pharmacies in Leesport, Pa., and Westerville, Ohio, a medical supply division, three subsidiary companies, a retail medical supply store and the original Diamond Drug store.
FIRST COMMONWEALTH
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, is a financial services company with community banking offices throughout western and central Pennsylvania and Ohio.
From funding 5,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans protecting 80,000 jobs to launching a new digital banking platform for personal and business clients, 2020 was an equally challenging and rewarding year built upon hard work and punctuated with several recognitions and successes for the bank.
To fulfill its mission of improving the financial lives of neighbors and their businesses, First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance services with assets of about $9 billion.
For its 1,500 employees, being a community bank means more than just making loans and opening checking accounts. The bank also supports the communities it serves, with countless hours of volunteer time, financial education and charitable giving totaling more than $1.1 million to local organizations throughout the year.
RESCHINI GROUP
In 1938, 28-year-old Rose Reschini — one of the first licensed female insurance agents in Pennsylvania — defied the odds and launched an insurance agency that’s still growing today, now under the leadership of her grandson, Joe Reschini.
Today, The Reschini Group stands as a leader in property/casualty insurance and employee benefits consulting, working to uphold long-held standards of excellence, quality, service and civic duty. The company’s team of 72 professionals serves hundreds of customers. This multi-generational commitment to service extends to the community at large, with The Reschini Group setting the standard locally with both civic and charitable causes.
S&T BANK
Founded in 1902, S&T Bank is a $9 billion financial institution that provides financial services to families and businesses across Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. S&T maintains an interest in both its customers and the success of the local community. This interest has helped the bank meet its customers’ needs with quality banking services as well as foster the economic vitality of its communities.
S&T’s commitment includes providing loans to municipalities and nonprofit organizations, offering financial education workshops and awarding student scholarships. Employees engage in community giveback through volunteer hours, money raised for local and national charities and sponsoring children’s food programs.