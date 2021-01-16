State police at Indiana have released the latest “Five Most Wanted” list of fugitives sought in Indiana County:
• Allan W. Burnheimer, 33, whose last known address was in Blairsville, is wanted on a June 23, 2020, felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Burrell Township. He is 5-foot-5, weighs 145 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.
He was last seen in Blairsville, where charges were filed with Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
• Monica L. Dent, 52, whose last known address was in Indiana, is wanted for an Oct. 29, 2020, felony count of retail theft in Conemaugh Township.
She is 5-foot-6, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen in Saltsburg. The charges also were filed with Bell.
• Marcus A. Niehenke, 41, whose last known address was in Home, is wanted for driving under the influence on Oct. 17, 2020, in Rayne Township, filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch, as well as three violations of protection-from-abuse orders in Home.
Niehenke, who was last seen in Home, is 6-foot-2, weighs 230 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
• Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, 31, whose last known address was in Coral, is wanted for a June 18, 2020, felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in White Township. Charges were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee.
Mehalic is 5-foot-8, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She last was seen in Homer City.
• Ryan T. Turner, 39, whose last known address was in Homer City, is wanted for a Nov. 10, 2020, felony count of retail theft in Center Township, also filed with Steffee.
Turner is 5-foot-8, weighs 240 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in Homer City.
Anyone with information about the Five Most Wanted is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.