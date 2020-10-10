The Sleppy brothers, all originally from the Penn Run area, grew up in a family of five boys and all now enjoy marriages that have lasted at least 50 years.
The oldest brother, Howard, married his wife, Pearl, on April 13, 1956. This year was their 64th anniversary. The couple still resides near Penn Run. They have five children, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Howard said his advice for a long-lasting marriage was to learn to “give and take. There can’t just be one boss. There has to be two of you, working together.”
Howard also said that couples should never go to bed angry, advice shared by Patty Sleppy, who married Dale Sleppy on Oct. 11, 1958. Dale and Patty also reside in Penn Run and have three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“Never go to bed angry at each other,” Patty said. “And you have to make sure to tell each other you love each other every day. You’ve got to be there for each other.”
The third brother, Wendell, married his wife, Maryanne, on June 19, 1965. They live in Bristol, near Philadelphia. They have two sons, five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Wendell also echoed the sentiment of working together to make marriage last: “Neither of us has a temper,” he said. “Just learning to get along is one of the main things. It’s important to love and respect each other.”
Fourth brother Jack married his wife, Deloris, on Oct. 16, 1965. The couple live in Penn Run and have four children and two grandsons. Deloris said she learned a lot about keeping a marriage happy from Pearl and her marriage to Howard.
“You’ve got to give and take a lot and just make sure to get along with each other,” Deloris said.
The youngest brother, Harry, married his wife, Carol, on Oct. 3, 1970. The couple, who lives in Penn Run, recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. They have three sons and eight grandchildren. Carol acknowledged that it’s rare to see couples sticking it out together these days, especially for as long as the Sleppy brothers have with their respective wives.
“You don’t make decisions on your own,” Carol said. “Work together and stick tight together. You’ll always have your little squabbles, but you can’t just run away after every disagreement.”
Carol also said she and Harry make sure to make God an important part of their lives.
“We always put God first. We raised our kids in the church, and they continue to do that with all of their families as well. Love God and love each other and make your marriage a happy one.”