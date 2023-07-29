Indiana County Common Pleas Court judges handled five sentences including three revocations this week.
One revocation replaced 21 consecutive months of house arrest in a five-year probation with 21 months to seven years in a State Correctional Institution for Raymond B. Elrick, 48, of Blairsville for a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence.
Elrick had been sentenced in January for DUI and driving with a suspended license.
On Friday Judge Michael T. Clark issued the new sentence and also ordered Elrick to pay costs and a fine.
Another in the case of Luis Avila, 47, of Johnstown, replaced probation with restrictive conditions from a 2020 case with three months to five years in Indiana County Jail.
Probation also was revoked but then revised in a 2020 case involving Amanda N. Shaw, 30, of New Kensington, on misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
A new fine and costs were assessed and Shaw was handed a concurrent pair of sentences, one for two years’ probation, the other for four years’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving six consecutive months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.
Also before Clark Friday, Shayne E. Domino, 26, of Armstrong Township, was handed two concurrent sentences, one for disorderly conduct, the other for DUI, in separate cases from earlier this year.
In one case she was committed to Indiana County Jail for 96 hours then placed on six months’ probation with the restrictive condition of serving 32 consecutive days on house arrest.
The other case, for disorderly conduct, extended that probation to one year. She was assessed costs and fines in each case.
Also in Common Pleas Court on Thursday President Judge Thomas M. Bianco sentenced Harrison G. Dreher, 25, of Pittsburgh’s North Side, to a fine and costs for a case of possession of a small amount of marijuana dating back to early in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.