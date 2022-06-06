SALTSBURG — The 40th Historic Canal Days at Canal Park ended its three days of celebration Sunday with the Saltsburg Free Library’s annual duck race event.
Hundreds gathered around a 20-foot trough of water filled with 500 colorful plastic ducks sitting at the center of Canal Days’ festivities.
Parents and children herded by the finish line, eagerly waiting for the ducks to race through the troughs and across the tape in a flood of water.
At 3:15 p.m., with the help of Saltsburg’s volunteer fire department, Saltsburg library board member David Pizer opened the trough and let the ducks pour onto Point Street.
The duck race is one of two fundraising events for Saltsburg’s volunteer-run public library. The library sells plastic ducks at $5 apiece, each duck being numbered one through 500. Participants who purchase a duck can win a cash prize should their duck place first, second, third or last.
This year, the first duck to cross the finish line, No. 56, belonged to Mason Petro, earning him a $500 cash prize. The second-place prize of $300 went to duck No. 98, belonging to Jack Nagg. Duck No. 50 crossed the finish line third, earning Georgia Brosko $100 in prize money. And the last duck of the flock, No. 271, belonged to Gio Delledone, earning $50 in prize money.
Five-year-old Mason was exhilarated to have won first place. He told anyone in sight that he won the duck race as he walked down Point Street to collect the $500 in prize money.
“I like when I win,” Mason explained.
What will Mason do with the money? His grandma suggested opening a bank account, but Mason had other investments in mind.
“I want cake,” Mason said, “blueberry cake.”
After the race, children went out to the finish line to play in the water and collect the ducks to return to the library.
“(The duck race) went quite well,” said Saltsburg library board member Carol Pizer. “As you can see, people line up and look forward to it. It’s pure entertainment, plus the prizes.”
Pizer said the 500 ducks had all been purchased by Saturday afternoon.
“There have been times when we’re really trying to push to get them all sold by race time on Sunday,” Pizer said, “but we sold out yesterday at about 5:30 p.m., so that’s a good thing.”
Pizer attributed the warm and sunny weather for helping draw in crowds at this year’s Canal Days and duck race.
“I think people are just glad to be out and about with (such) good weather,” Pizer said.
The $2,500 in proceeds from the duck race, minus the prize money and other expenses, will go toward the Saltsburg library’s operational expenses.