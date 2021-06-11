To whom it may concern —
FLAG DAY
Elks lodges, which are dedicated to patriotic service and seek to promote proper knowledge of and respect for the the American flag, will hold ceremonies locally on Monday to commemorate Flag Day.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks in Indiana will offer the annual Flag Day Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Elks Lodge, 475 S. 13th St.
“The impressive ceremony celebrates the history of our Flag from the birth of our country during the American Revolution to the present,” organizers say. “The many achievements attained beneath its folds marks the progression of the government of the American people.”
The ceremony will be conducted by lodge officers and local government officials.
All are invited to attend.
“Your participation in this patriotic ceremony will make you proud to be an American citizen,” according to organizers.
Over in Blairsville, the Elks Lodge will hold a its ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The ceremony will be at the amphitheater at the Veterans Memorial Wall.
The patriotic service will review the history and evolution of our national banner from the 1700s to today. Music will be provided courtesy of the Blairsville Community Concert Band.
MARKET TO OPEN
Indiana PA Country Faire Market will begin its second season June 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., kicking off with a dove release at 9:45 a.m.
Burtons Wings of Love will provide the release of doves raised and trained locally on their farm.
The release will honor first responders and veterans.
Local and state officials will be on hand for the opening ceremony.
The IPACFM features vendors, not only from Indiana County but surrounding counties, which helps bring in foot traffic to the Indiana area.
Among those vendors is 92-year-old Curt Fisher, affectionately referred to as “The Honey Man.” Fisher not only produces but has taught classes in beekeeping at Westmoreland County Community College. He is always willing to share, not only his products, but also his knowledge, with all who are interested.
There will be a variety of vendors from those with soaps, lotions and other health and beauty aides, to jewelry, baked goods, candles, wood-working items, hand-crafted knives, to food vendors.
Southern Soul BBQ is back for season two with ribs, chicken and catfish, as well as The Pig Rig. Alter Family Farms will provide produce and The Cherish Creamery will have Goats Milk cheeses.
A new vendor, a chocolatier, will bring her creations that you must see to believe they are actually edible Chocolates! And, some just in time for Father’s Day gifts!
Country Blue will kick off the day with live music from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and Indiana’s own Al Craigie will perform from 1 to 3 p.m.
Brush Valley Tractor returns with train rides for the kiddos.
The market is at 255 Ramsey Run Road, near Indiana, at the site of the Indiana County Fox and Coon Hunters Association property. Markets will be offered every Saturday beginning June 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BETTER TO GIVE
Mahoning Creek Farm, which participates in the Indiana County Farmers Market, set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Indiana, will offer 10 percent of this week’s meat sales to the Indiana County Community Action Program.
“We will work together to meat the need!” owners said in a promotion.
SUMMER SALES
The annual Bolivar Community Yard Sales will be held June 19 beginning at 9 a.m. The fire company will be selling refreshments and will have an area to sit and relax while eating.
SAVE THE DATE
The Coal Run/McIntyre fire department will offer a car show from noon to 5 p.m. June 26.
Registration will be at 11 a.m.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Indiana Pa’s Summer Concerts in the Park series kicks off Sunday at Memorial Park in downtown Indiana, where Part-time Cowboys will perform. The free concerts are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.25 per gallon, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes author Mark Twain today, saying “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.