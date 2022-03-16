The Daughters of the American Revolution, Indiana County Chapter, held its annual Flag Display Award ceremony on March 5 at the Clark House/Historical Society.
The opening ceremony was conducted by Roseanne Henigin and Ruth Plowman.
The DAR was honored to present The Flag of the United States Certificate of Award to the Homer City American Legion Post 493.
Past Regent Phyllis Mishtal presented the award to Commander Greg Fletcher. Also in attendance were five members of the Homer City American Legion color guard.