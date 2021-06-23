The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee has announced the dates that July Fourth flags will be set up and taken down at both the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries.
The 2021 Independence Day schedule is as follows:
• Friday, July 2: Poles and flags will go up at 9 a.m.
• Tuesday, July 6: Poles and flags will be taken down and stored at 10 a.m.
Be aware that these times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet.
The setup requires a large group effort, and the committee welcomes all volunteers who would like to participate.
Organizers say it is inspiring to see community members working together.