GREEN TOWNSHIP — Residents leaped from the windows of a house along Larch Road at 8:15 a.m. Thursday when flames swept through the kitchen and filled the rest of the house with smoke, fire officials said.
A representative of Commodore fire department said four residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross of Indiana County. Firefighters rescued a dog from the house.
A fire official didn’t disclose the cause of the fire but said it was an accident.
Firefighters from the Clymer, Cherry Tree and Hope fire departments assisted. Paramedics from Citizens’ Ambulance Service also responded as a precaution; no injuries were reported.