Authorities had to tackle flooding and other weather-related problems in parts of Indiana County Sunday afternoon and evening.
The Indiana County Emergency Management Agency dispatched the Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department at 4:32 p.m. to reports of a tree and utility lines down along East Creek Road in East Mahoning Township.
Marion Center volunteers were sent back out at 6:17 p.m. to Route 119 in East Mahoning Township.
“We had three sections of 119 that were flooded between the Rayne Drop Inn and the Dollar General,” MCVFD Capt. Jeff Forsythe said this morning. “We had streams that were out of their banks.”
Two basement pumpouts were conducted as well by Marion Center volunteers, and the report of a culvert deteriorated and washed out on Pollock Road, near the Rayne-East Mahoning township line.
At 6:22 p.m., the Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a flooded Route 85 in Rayne Township. At 7:36 p.m., Plumville volunteers responded to reports of debris on Smyrna Road in South Mahoning Township.
Other weather-related problems affected first responders throughout the day Sunday. At 10:16 a.m. Coal Run/McIntyre and Iselin/West Lebanon volunteers were dispatched by the Indiana County 911 center to reports of utility lines down along Cemetery Road in Young Township.
At 4:38 p.m., the Elderton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a tree on wires on South Lytle Road in Armstrong Township.