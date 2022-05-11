The annual Dawg Gone Flea Market, benefiting the Indiana County Humane Society, and the annual League of Women Voters of Indiana County Yard Sale will be held jointly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers are working hard getting it ready, and donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to noon through Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. today and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Pictured from left are Meghan Klein, Amber Turnbull, Beth Finegan, Denna Ford, Sherry Beatty, Bonnie Adair, Susan Welsh and Ellen Chinn.
