Flea market/yard sale
Submitted photo

The annual Dawg Gone Flea Market, benefiting the Indiana County Humane Society, and the annual League of Women Voters of Indiana County Yard Sale will be held jointly from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers are working hard getting it ready, and donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to noon through Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. today and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Pictured from left are Meghan Klein, Amber Turnbull, Beth Finegan, Denna Ford, Sherry Beatty, Bonnie Adair, Susan Welsh and Ellen Chinn.

