An Indiana native is among five honorees receiving the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements this December at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

“How thrilling to join the company of legendary artists who have received this recognition,” Renée Fleming is quoted by the Kennedy Center in reaction to her award. “This award demonstrates the richness and range of the performing arts in our country, and the Kennedy Center’s celebration is a powerful expression of our culture.”