An Indiana native is among five honorees receiving the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements this December at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
“How thrilling to join the company of legendary artists who have received this recognition,” Renée Fleming is quoted by the Kennedy Center in reaction to her award. “This award demonstrates the richness and range of the performing arts in our country, and the Kennedy Center’s celebration is a powerful expression of our culture.”
It is the latest honor for an opera star who has “native daughter” status from a town that also hails “native son” James Maitland “Jimmy” Stewart.
“Music has defined the arc of my life, giving voice to an introverted child, taking me to places I never dreamed of visiting and people I never dreamed of meeting,” Fleming said this week. “Most of all, it has shown me the enormous potential for healing and joy that the arts offer everyone.”
In 2021, in an interview with Gazette contributor Rex Rutkoski, she recalled a 2013 visit home where Stewart typified the warmth she experienced there.
“Being welcomed by the president of the university, and the dean, not to mention the governor, was really memorable,” Fleming told Rutkoski.
Fleming’s hometown will get a second chance this year to share in a Fleming triumph. She was honored in February with her fifth Grammy for Best Classical Vocal Performance in “Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene.”
In December, she will share the stage with actor and comedian Billy Crystal; British singer-songwriter producer, and member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb; rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick.
“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes artists who have made profound contributions to the cultural life of our nation,” Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein said in announcing this year’s recipients. “Fittingly known as ‘America’s soprano,’ the beloved opera star Renée Fleming has captivated audiences worldwide with her luminous voice, incomparable artistry, and a knack for bringing opera into the mainstream for more than four decades.”
Fleming’s parents, Patricia Seymour Alexander and Edwin Fleming, graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1959, both receiving bachelor of science degrees in music education.
“Having looked with awe at the honorees in that box at the Kennedy Center Opera House, I’m incredibly grateful to think I will be among them,” Fleming said.
As noted by Rutkoski in his 2021 “women in business” profile of Fleming, her “Signatures” album was selected by the U.S. Library of Congress, for the National Recording Registry, as an “aural treasure worthy of preservation as part of America’s patrimony.”
It is also the 46th year for the CBS-TV network (KDKA-2 and WTAJ-10 locally) to televise the Kennedy Center Honors. The Dec. 3 event also will stream on the CBS sibling Paramount Plus.
