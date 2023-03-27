Almost 20 people were known to be injured late Saturday when a second-level apartment collapsed into the floor below under the apparent weight of a crowd of people at a White Township apartment complex.
State police reported seven injured were transported by Citizens’ and Lifestat ambulances to Indiana Regional Medical Center and 12 others hurt in the collapse were treated by paramedics at the scene.
The collapse at 108 Medlar Drive, in the Elm by Traverse Commons complex, was reported to Indiana County 911 at 11:51 p.m., during the height of that night’s IUPatty’s celebrations in the Indiana area.
State police Trooper Clifford Greenfield, public information officer at the Indiana station, said investigators didn’t know how many people were in the apartment when the floor collapsed. The total number could also have included injured people who were given rides by other people to the hospital, others who declined treatment and those who escaped harm.
The three-story bank of townhouse-style apartments includes ground-level one-bedroom units, with two-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors. The top floor containing the bedrooms for the upper level unit remained intact.
The clothes washer and dryer unit from the collapsed unit were visible through the front window of the first-floor apartment. The stove and kitchen appliances blocked the door of the ground-level unit, forcing trapped partiers to climb through the windows.
Indiana volunteer firefighters led in a search for people who may have been trapped in the debris but found none, according to the Indiana Area Collaborative Team.
The county emergency center sent the rapid-intervention team, the county HAZMAT team, Homer City, Creekside, Clymer and Marion Center fire departments to the scene.
Black Lick and Cherryhill Township fire companies were sent to standby at the Homer City and Indiana fire stations during the emergency response.
I-ACT spokesperson Michelle Fryling, a spokesperson for Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said Sunday morning it was unclear how many of the injured were IUP students.
The collapse was the most dramatic of the incidents that drew police and EMS response over the weekend.
Earlier Saturday evening, a motorist escaped from police following a high-speed chase through streets of White Township and Indiana Borough.
State troopers began pursuit of a black Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle when it was clocked at 66 mph in a 35-mph zone on Wayne Avenue, and converged on the SUV about 9:25 p.m. after it drove over several curbs and became disabled in the parking lot at Regency Mall, Greenfield said.
Officers from Indiana Borough and Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police joined the chase that covered about five miles of area roads.
Troopers twice attempted to halt the fleeing car by “precision immobilization techniques,” known as PIT maneuvers.
The driver ran toward Martin’s Food Store and climbed into another vehicle that drove away toward the Elm at Traverse Commons apartments, while a second man ran from the car and fled down an embankment toward the Specialty Tires of America tire factory.
Troopers captured the passenger and took him into custody while others questioned two women and a boy who remained in the SUV, while other investigators studied a surveillance video recording at Martin’s supermarket and found pictures of the driver who escaped, Greenfield reported.
Troopers discovered a loaded .223-caliber rifle in the car, impounded the vehicle at the state police station and sought a warrant to thoroughly search the vehicle.
Police released the four passengers without filing charges against any of them, according to Greenfield’s report, and have launched a public appeal for information from anyone who can help to identify the driver.