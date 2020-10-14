BURRELL TOWNSHIP — An Orlando, Fla.-based developer has purchased the idled WyoTech automotive school buildings in the Corporate Campus industrial park near Blairsville with plans to resurrect the property once again as a trade school for diesel, collision and related fields.
New Village Development LLC, whose name first circulated in August 2019 as having interest in reopening the school and a student housing complex along Route 22, paid $11.5 million for the four-building site according to a deed dated Sept. 30 and filed Friday in the Indiana County Court House.
New Village began talks with Burrell Township supervisors, Indiana County’s economic development leaders and other local elected officials last summer to explore the idled facility.
Wyoming Technical Institute, then owned by Zenith Education Group, closed the doors on the 27-acre campus in June 2018.
Zenith had given WyoTech new life four years earlier when a national vocational school management company, Corinthian Colleges, had been called out by federal education officials over its grading, attendance and job-placement records.
WyoTech first opened in 2001 at the former Vale Tech automotive school properties in Blairsville, then moved to the Corporate Campus in 2003.
Details of the New Village plan have not been announced but would be revealed in more detail later in unison by the developer, its local financiers and county economic and political leaders, local officials said.
Larry Henry, the chairman of the Burrell Township board of supervisors, said that behind-the-scenes efforts apparently brought about the sale after he had last learned that the plan had stalled on New Village’s efforts to secure needed local financial backing.
He said he wasn’t aware of whether the New Village takeover would also include the Wyoming Park Apartments, a townhouse style development along Snyder Lane east of the Route 119 and 22 interchange.
In an undated statement on a website profiling New Village and its corporate structure, founder Gary Beeman said his firm has a mission to create 2 million new jobs through its New Village Initiatives division.
“It has become clear to most observers that U.S. and global economic understructures are fragile. Most of this weakness can be traced back to lower wages, underemployment, higher welfare spending, and the resultant loss of tax base and retail consumption,” Beeman, the chief executive officer of Bay Hill Ventures and founder of New Village Initiative, wrote. “Over the past few decades, off-shoring, out-sourcing, automation, large-scale merger and acquisition activities, and a short-term focus on quarterly performance and short-term investor returns have resulted in loss of the middle sector of the job economy — precisely the people that fuel a healthy consumption economy.
Beeman said the government could not and should not be relied upon to singularly provide family sustaining jobs, but that his company and other investors are prepared to do so.
“Over the last 30 years we and countless other entrepreneurial teams have proven that it is possible to create new, profitable companies with high shareholder returns that can provide full incomes to feed families, pay taxes, and support their communities,” Beeman continued.
The investment strategy, he said, would focus on education, food, shelter, health, energy and arts and recreation to have the greatest impact.
“Our philosophy is to deploy capital where it can clearly help people help themselves and in industries that can support families long-term. The best way to help people is to give them an opportunity to be a productive and self-sufficient part of society – that means create lasting head of household jobs.”