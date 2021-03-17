A Florida man has changed his plea to guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana to western Pennsylvania college campuses, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
In an appearance Tuesday before Senior District Judge David S. Cercone in federal court in Pittsburgh, Ryan D. Hendrix, 32, of Lighthouse Point, Fla., entered a guilty plea to one count.
He had been indicted along with two others on a charge of conspiracy to distribute large amounts of marijuana, and with four individuals on a charge of conspiracy to launder money.
The plea was to a lesser offense included in the charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana, a Schedule 1 controlled substance under federal law.
Western Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said the court was advised that the Drug Enforcement Administration and other agencies conducted a multi-year investigation of marijuana trafficking.
Indiana Borough Police Department was involved in that Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Tonya Sulia Goodman, who prosecuted the case, from 2012 through 2017 Hendrix and his co-conspirators arranged for marijuana to be supplied from the West Coast and mailed to the Pittsburgh area through the Postal Service.
She said Hendrix’s co-conspirators would then distribute the marijuana in western Pennsylvania, primarily on college campuses.
Hendrix remains free on bond pending sentencing by Cercone for July 22. Brady’s office said the law provides for a total sentence of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history of the defendant.